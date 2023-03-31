CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Museum of Chincoteague has raised over $285,000 of their $625,000 goal to purchase Beebe Ranch.
The museum says they are grateful for the donations, positive comments, and those who have shared their story with friends.
They have announced that the museum gotten in contact with a generous donor who will cover the remaining $125,000 if they are able to raise the previous $500,000.
On top of that, they say they are working with a local philanthropist who is interested in doing a challenge grant to help reach that $500k mark.
The GoFundMe can be found here, while the website to donate directly to the museum can be found here.