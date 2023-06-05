CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Museum of Chincoteague has raised over $450,000 of their $625,000 goal to purchase Beebe Ranch, meaning that the Ranch is now under contract.
The museum says they are incredibly grateful for every dollar donated, post shared, article written, and volunteer hour given to get them to this point.
They also say they have achieved their matching $100,000 challenge with local philanthropist, David Landsberger, which means that the Museum will be receiving funds from Landsberger's foundation very soon.
The Museum has also announced the pony whose naming rights will be auctioned off as part of the "Save the Beebe Ranch" buyback. They say they have chosen foal #29, a bay and white filly out of Bayside Angel and Don Leonard Stud II. They say 29's excellent conformation and color will make her a great addition to the herd.
The Museum says the online auction begins in under a week.
Even after the purchase is done, the Museum says there is still plenty of work to do so donations are still greatly appreciated.
The GoFundMe can be found here, while the website to donate directly to the museum can be found here. They say donations can also be given via a check payable to the Museum of Chincoteague Island (noting the donation is for the Beebe Ranch) to PO Box 352 Chincoteague Island, VA, 23336.
For further information, they say to call the museum directly at 757-336-6117.