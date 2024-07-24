CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Museum of Chincoteague is currently raising money in hopes of reconstructing the beloved Beebe Barn.
In 2023, the Museum of Chincoteague bought the Beebe Ranch from Billy Beebe and Barbara Gray. According to the Museum of Chincoteague, they were able to raise $652,000 to save the ranch from being purchased by developers.
The Beebe Ranch is a historical site and gained popularity after the release of "Misty of Chincoteague" by Marguerite Henry. Taking place on Beebe Farm, the children's book tells the story of Paul and Maureen Beebe and their adventure in buying one of the Chincoteague ponies.
Renovations are currently happening to the ranch after receiving a $50,000 grant from the Eastern Shore of Virginia Community Foundation. Now, the museum hopes to renovate the Beebe Barn where Misty was raised, which unfortunately burned down in 2019.
Until Saturday, July 27, the Museum of Chincoteague is holding an auction aimed at raising the funds needed to rebuild Beebe Barn. In this auction, the museum is selling artwork that uses the siding of the original ranch. Each piece is different, some containing quotes from the Beebe family and others with pictures of Misty and her daughter, Stormy.
To donate or plan a visit at the Museum of Chincoteague, visit chincoteaguemuseum.com