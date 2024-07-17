HARRINGTON, Del. - The highly anticipated Delaware State Fair kicks off on Thursday, July 18. The 10 day event features a carnival rides, multiple performances, racing and more. Everything you need to know to enjoy the fair can be found below.
Tickets
Tickets are on sale online and gate admission ticket information is as follows:
- Adults (13+): $10, $10.50 if purchased online
- Youth (6-12 years old): $5, $5.50 if purchased online
- Kids (5 and under): Free
A five-day adult gate admission pass is available. The pass is $35 for ages 13 and up with a 50 cent online convenience fee. The pass can not be used to admit more than one adult on the same day.
The fair will be using Fair Pass as well as its digital ticketing app. To use the Fair Pass to purchase tickets, download the FunTagg app. FunTagg kiosks will be available to load credits onto a Fair Pass card.
Concerts
There will be a concert every night of the fair except for July 25 and 26. There will be harness racing at 7 p.m. on July 25 and the demolition derby at 7 p.m. on July 26. Prices vary for each concert.
- July 18: Rick Springfield
- July 19: Jon Pardi
- July 20: Ludacris
- July 21: Jordan Davis
- July 22: Cooper Alan
- July 23: We The Kingdom
- July 24: Brantley Gilbert
- July 27: Turnpike Troubadours
For ultimate concert fans, the Delaware State Fair offers a VIP package. A $10 drink voucher, credentials and lanyard for access to the VIP concert observation area and an adult fair gate admission pass are just a few of the perks included in the package. VIP Packages are offered for every artist except for We The Kingdom.
Carnival
The carnival hours are as follows:
- July 18: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- July 19 to 27: 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The fair says the closing time is subject to change. Unlimited ride wristbands are available for one day only use. Advanced wristbands are $25 until July 17 at midnight. Regular wristbands are $40 after Wednesday.
Some of the rides include a circus train, carousel, cyclops, a giant ferris wheel, swings and a ride through "haunted" house. Each ride varies between three to five tickets for entry.
On Monday, July 22, the fair is offering $2 rides and $2 food for select food vendors. On Wednesday, July 24, you can save $5 on unlimited wristbands.
Parking
VIP parking will be next to the main gate just steps away from gate one. VIP daily parking is available for all 10 days and will cost you $25 plus a $1 service fee.
VIP parking is open between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. Overnight parking is not permitted and all cars must be removed each night before 1 a.m. Oversized cars and trailers will not be permitted in the parking lot and all cars must display the authorized ticket on the dashboard at all times.
Animals
Livestock competitions and exhibits have been a part of the first state's fair for a long time. The tradition of flaunting the farm animals come from a deep history in agriculture in Delaware.
Competitions include everything from horses, to pigs, to goats and even rabbits. Each livestock event can be found on the schedule here.
Promotional Days
Aside from the concerts and the rides, the fair has a number of fun theme days to take advantage of including:
- July 19: Pepsi Day, taste test a new beverage and receive a free mini can.
- July 22: Food Lion Hunger Relief Day, free admission when you bring in five non perishable food lion brand items.
- July 22: Seniors' Day, free admission for those 60 and older.
- July 23: Kids' Day, kids under 12 get in free
- July 24: Armed Forces Day, any active duty and retired military personnel who present a valid military ID get in free.
- July 25: Governors' Day, enjoy a night of harness racing and mingling with Governor Carney.
- July 25: Seniors' Day, free admission for those 60 and older.
- July 26: Coastal Bath Day, stop by one of the locations to meet their team.
Weather
Be sure to check Coast TV's seven and 10 day extended weather forecast to keep up with the weather each day.