Mutli-vehicle accident on Bay Bridge sends multiple patients to hospital

KENT ISLAND, Md. - Early on Saturday, January 27th, the westbound span of the Bay Bridge was closed due to a multi-vehicle accident. Officials say 20 vehicles were involved in the crash according to primary estimates.
The Maryland Department of Transportation said the closure was estimated to last into mid-afternoon, and around 2:00P.M. the department announced the westbound span had been reopened.
According to officials, at least 12 patients have been transported from the scene, two of which with life-threatening injuries.
At this time, the cause of the accident is still under investigation.