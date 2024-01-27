Mutli-vehicle accident on Bay Bridge sends multiple patients to hospital

Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 2 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 2 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional minor flooding will be possible at the time of high tide during the day Monday and again on Tuesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 27/11 PM 6.2 0.5 2.3 None 28/11 AM 7.3 1.6 2.5 Minor 28/11 PM 6.7 1.0 2.8 Minor 29/11 AM 6.8 1.1 2.3 Minor 30/12 AM 6.4 0.7 2.5 None 30/12 PM 6.8 1.1 2.5 Minor Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 27/10 PM 4.9 0.2 1.4 None 28/10 AM 6.6 2.0 2.2 Minor 28/10 PM 5.9 1.2 2.3 None 29/11 AM 6.4 1.8 2.2 Minor 29/11 PM 5.6 1.0 2.0 None 30/11 AM 6.3 1.7 2.4 Minor &&