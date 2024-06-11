DEWEY BEACH, Del. — A dark, mysterious Cadillac Escalade that has been the talk of the town for weeks was finally towed away on Tuesday, leaving locals and visitors with more questions than answers.
The vehicle, which had been parked on Dickinson Street since Memorial Day weekend, had accumulated 19 parking tickets. CoastTV was there Tuesday morning as Coastal Towing secured the tires of the Escalade and pulled it out of its spot next to Nalu Surf Bar.
"It came more of a game with the staff to see how many tickets got put on each day," says Nalu's Director of Operations Tom Clayton.
According to Commissioner Paul Bauer, the SUV collected two tickets on some days. The first five cost $60 and the remaining were $45 each for a grand total close to $1,000.
"The first ticket hit the ten-day period, and it was time for it to go," Bauer says. "We were more than lenient, but towing should be a last-ditch option."
The Dewey Beach Police Department clarified that they only intervene in parking violations when a vehicle obstructs traffic or poses a public safety hazard. In this case, the unregistered SUV became a nuisance for local businesses.
Clayton says the SUV's presence disrupted Nalu's operations.
"We lost a valuable parking spot for customers that would like to come in and have dinner for almost two weeks," Clayton says. "It really made it tough for our delivery drivers to drop off beer and stuff with bigger trucks. They couldn't make the turn in turn out, so they had to park on the street, which always caused the traffic back up."
The SUV, bearing a Montana license plate, sparked curiosity among locals about why it was left behind.
"I've heard that the driver lost their keys," Bauer says. "I feel bad, but if it were me, I would have gone to the police department and notified them."
Bauer says it's worth contemplating the incident's implications for future parking violation policies, although no agenda item has been set.
"In hindsight, maybe we need to look at that and make it quicker," Bauer says. "We don't want to be very aggressive. We don't want to be too lenient either."
Metered parking is in effect in Dewey Beach from May 15 to September 15. However, free parking is available on Mondays from 5 to 11 p.m., excluding federal holidays.