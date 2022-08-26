GEORGETOWN, Del. - The NAACP, as well as the SDARJ, are calling for Georgetown Council Member Sue Barlow's Resignation because she voted in favor of funding for the Georgetown Historical Society despite being a member.
The NAACP says that Barlow should have abstained from the vote because of her involvement in the Society, but also because the Society flies a Confederate flag due to an agreement the society has with the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
"In my view as president of Central Delaware NAACP branch, Ms. Barlow should step down," said Central Delaware NAACP president Fleur Mckendall. "Additionally, Mrs. Townsend and her recent comments on this particular issue warrant corrective action; and while I am not able to speak on this extensively, there is some conduct of Mr. Barrett that is also questionable and need to be addressed."