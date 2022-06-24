MILFORD, De - The Milford Police Department has identified the victim of a murder investigation as 34 year old Aaron Jackson of Bridgeville.
According to Milford Police, on the night of June 17 a shooting was reported at the Brightway Commons apartment complex in the 100 block of Bright Way.
When officers arrived on scene they found Jackson behind the complex suffering from several gunshot wounds. EMS arrived on scene and began lifesaving measures, but Jackson succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.
Investigators learned through initial investigation that Jackson was allegedly engaged in an argument with multiple people when an unknown suspect(s) began shooting at the victim.