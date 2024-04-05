BERLIN, Md. - The Worcester County Commissioners were discussing the possibility of naming the nameless road on South Point, but has decided to delay the decision.
Last Fall, there was a fire in one of the houses, but the fire department had trouble locating the house due to no road name and no numbers on the houses. This caused the Worcester County Commissioners to discus possibly naming the road to prevent this from happening again.
Changing the name also means changing the addresses for the 8 homes on the road. The Worcester County Commissioners will be discussing further if naming the nameless road will be the best option.