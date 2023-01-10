MILLSBORO, Del. - The Nanticoke Indian Tribe has announced that they have appointed Avery "Leaving Tracks" Johnson as Chief of the Tribe.
They say that former Chief Natosha Carmine is stepping away from the Tribe to pursue other opportunities in both public and private sectors. The Tribe says they are grateful to former Chief Carmine for her years of leadership and accomplishments, and wish her will on her new endeavors.
“Congratulations to Chief Avery on his appointment as the Nanticoke Nation’s new Chief. His distinct qualifications as a tribal leader and previous roles, including the assistant Chief, tribal councilman, powwow coordinator, budget chairman, and grant writer, lend vital expertise to his new role, particularly as our tribe continues rolling out significant strategic plan initiatives,” said a tribal spokesperson. “Chief Avery’s appointment reaffirms the Nanticoke Indian Tribes’ ongoing commitment to empowering our Indigenous leadership at the highest levels.”
The Tribe says that Chief Avery is uniquely qualified to lead the tribe into the future, as he embodies the values and culture that are central to their organization. They say he's an incredibly positive, empowering leader, a consummate team player, and has establish strong relationships across the country, state, and local governments. The Tribe says that they are fortunate that Chief Avery is there to guide them into the future.
According to the Tribe, the leadership transition comes at a time of strength, with their high-performing leadership team implementing the Tribe's business strategy and growth plans.
“I’m very excited about this upcoming change for our organization. After serving in my many roles over the past years, I am extremely proud to have the opportunity to be Chief of the Nanticoke Indian Tribe. My goal is to continue to infuse fresh thought and renewed energy in collaboration with our tribal council and membership. However, I will always start with what is most important, an intense focus on our members – our youth – our elders, our community, and sustainability now and into the future.”
“When I joined the Nanticoke leadership, I was drawn to the idea of working with a team of individuals that could change people’s lives and improve all aspects of our tribal community. What I found was so much more than what I’d ever imagined. Our tribal members are strong, dedicated, caring, and always willing to make a difference. I want to ensure we continue to bring out the best in our tribal members while growing our organization, furthering our mission, and maintaining our values,” said Chief Avery
Chief Avery states, “none of the current successes would have been possible if not for the generations of dedicated, caring, and hard-working tribal members, starting as far back as 1881 and continuing until now. So many elders before me have paved the way, and our current adults and youth are continuing the traditions that have resulted in our continued success."