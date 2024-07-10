Snow Hill, Md. - Worcester County Water and Wastewater received notice from Artesian Water Company that the Nantucket Service Area will experience a temporary water outage due to a water main break. Artesian Water is actively repairing the affected mains, with the duration of the outage currently unknown. Residents are advised to refrain from laundry until further notice.
Following repairs, residents may notice temporary discoloration in their water supply. Worcester County Water Department will conduct hydrant flushing to clear the lines and resolve any discoloration promptly. For a similar incident affecting another community, refer to the recent water main repair in Seaford, where officials successfully managed discolored water issues during maintenance.