Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways mainly across the back bays. * WHERE...Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tidal flooding continues across Little Assawoman Bay and Jefferson Creek in Sussex County. Minor flooding is expected as water remains trapped in the back bays. Coastal Flooding for ocean side communities should be waning and is not anticipated during the next high tide cycles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 12/12 PM 3.8 -0.9 -0.1 None 13/12 AM 4.8 0.2 -0.1 None 13/01 PM 2.8 -1.9 -0.8 None 14/02 AM 4.2 -0.5 -0.4 None 14/02 PM 3.4 -1.2 0.0 None 15/02 AM 3.9 -0.8 -0.4 None &&