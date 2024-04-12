OCEAN CITY, Md. - Worcester Goes Purple (WGP) is seeking a partnership with Ocean City to introduce Narcan distribution cabinets across the town. These cabinets, if approved, would be located at various locations to provide rapid access to Narcan, a medication known to reverse opioid overdoses.
Narcan, also known as naloxone, is a medication administered to individuals experiencing opioid overdoses. WGP proposes the installation of ten Narcan cabinets throughout Ocean City. These cabinets would serve as accessible resources for both residents and visitors, offering immediate access to Narcan in the event of an opioid overdose emergency.
WGP would be responsible for providing monthly reporting on the utilization of Narcan dispensed from these cabinets throughout Ocean City.
Tune in to CoastTV News at 5 and 6 p.m. for further developments.