LAUREL, Del.- The Delaware Division of Substance Abuse & Mental Health (DSAMH) will be hosting a Narcan Access Training on Monday, February 6.
Narcan helps to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
Trainees will learn how to respond to an overdose, what Narcan is and how to store it, and what state laws there are pertaining to Narcan in Delaware.
The training is expected to take 30-45 minutes with time for questions and answers.
The training will be at 11 a.m. at the Laurel Service Center on North Poplar Street.