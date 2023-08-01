WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. - NASA's launch of the Antaris Rocket successfully took off from it's Wallop's Island Facility on Tuesday.
The rocket took off at 8:31 p.m., as expected, heading to the International Space Station. It's the nineteenth commercial resupply launch from Northrop Grumman. According to NASA, the rocket is 13 ft. in diameter and 139 ft. tall, and has more than 8,200 lbs. of cargo supplies, like food and clothes.
According to Science Launch Media Specialist Destiny Dorian, there is a variety of experiments and projects on board the rocket. One project is a new, potable water dispenser, which has microbial and UV technology. It can collect any sort of water, like sweat, and turn it into drinking water. The new technology has the capability to make hot water, and as increased cleaning capabilities compared to the old technology.
According to NASA, the rocket will arrive at the International Space Station on Friday, August 4, and come back some time in October.