DOVER, Del. — As the grey skies loomed over the concrete expanse of Dover Motor Speedway this weekend, the atmosphere was charged with the anticipation of Saturday’s qualifying rounds. The top speed accolade went to Kyle Busch in car number 8, setting the stage for what promises to be an exhilarating race.
Speaking with CoastTV's Matt Pencek before qualifying, Florida native and NASCAR driver Ross Chastain shared his connection to Delaware and his experiences leading up to the race.
Chastain, who spent the preceding days in Delaware, noted, "I love being up here, so it does not hurt my feelings to catch an early flight up and get over here." He also mentioned his time in Laurel and Georgetown, engaging with the community and participating in local activities.
When Chastain is home in Florida, he grows watermelon, many of which he says are right here in the First State.
"We are harvesting in South Florida. We are shipping them to your grocery store," he told Matt Pencek. "That is where they are coming from in South Florida where up here [Delaware] they started putting them in the ground today. This was the first day of planting for some people this week."
Chastain narrowly finished second in the 2023 race behind Martin Truex. 2024 marks 55 consecutive years that Dover Motor Speedway has hosted a NASCAR Cup Series event. The Monster Mile is one of only 10 tracks in the country to have hosted 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series races, says the racetrack.