DOVER, Del. - Bayhealth says they have accepted a donation of NASCAR-themed teddy bears as a part of The NASCAR Foundation'a sixth annual "Speedy Bear Brigade" donation.
This year, the Hospital says that the program included nearly 70 healthcare facilities across the United States and Mexico. Bayhealth says teddy bears are meant to provide comfort to kids in emergency and pediatric departments.
According to Bayhealth, Dover Motor Speedway's Ford Mustang Shelby GT-500 community pace car visited their Kent Campus in Dover to celebrate.
The hospital says that they care for pediatric patients each day in their Emergency Departments, Pediatrics Unit, Operating Rooms, Women’s & Children’s Services locations and more. Visit Delaware.UniteUs.com or Bayhealth.org to learn more.
Pictured accepting the donation from left are Bayhealth Volunteer Service Manager Carrie Hart, CVA, FPCC; Dover Motor Speedway Manager of Communications Michael Lewis; Bayhealth Clinical Coordinator Korrine Roach, BSN, RN, CPN; and Bayhealth Emergency Department Supervisor Dennis Hallock.