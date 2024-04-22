OCEAN CITY, MD --The National Aquarium has markedly increased its conservation efforts, opening a new facility and hosting significant environmental events, the institution's latest impact report reveals.
In a significant expansion of its rescue operations, the Aquarium's Animal Rescue and Animal Health teams admitted 79 rescued animals this year, successfully rehabilitating and returning 35 to their natural habitats, including 34 sea turtles and one seal.
November saw the inauguration of the National Aquarium Stranding Response Center in Ocean City. Named in honor of dedicated volunteers Chuck and Ellen Erbe, the new center enhances the Aquarium's ability to respond swiftly to marine animal emergencies along Maryland's Eastern Shore, providing essential triage and treatment facilities.
The Aquarium says its influence extends beyond animal rescue. In September, it co-hosted the 2023 Greater Atlantic Regional Stranding Conference (GARSCON) in Delaware. The Aquarium says the event, organized in collaboration with the Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute (MERR) and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, brought together experts in animal care, conservation, and science.
Furthering its environmental initiatives, the Aquarium conducted its inaugural cleanup event in Ocean City in partnership with its Animal Rescue teams. Volunteers removed a staggering 68,866 pieces of plastic debris from the region's waterways. Alarmingly, the Aquarium says over 96% of the debris collected was plastic, with bottle caps, drink bottles, and food wrappers comprising 25% of the total waste.