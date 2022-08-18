ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. - The National Aquarium says that they have rehabilitated and released two turtles from Assateague State Park Thursday.
According to National Aquarium, this is the first public release they have hosted since the coronavirus pandemic. They also say that Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen was at the event, as he has been a champion of sea turtle rescue and rehabilitation.
John Racanelli, CEO of the National Aquarium, "The two turtles we just released were Cello and Bassoon and they're both released turtles who were stranded up in New England last winter because the water changes temperature very quickly up there as a result of global climate change and they get stuck they can't get out, they start to get lethargic, then they start to get sick including conditions like pneumonia which is what these two had."
Many people and kids showed up to see the happy ending of two turtles who suffered from the results of climate change.