DELAWARE - As warmer days approach and Delaware beach towns prepare for a bustling summer, the United States Lifesaving Association is kicking off National Beach Safety Week from May 20 to 27.

To ensure beachgoers stay safe, the association recommends following these ten key tips: swim near a lifeguard, learn to swim, understand rip current safety, never swim alone, designate a water watcher, avoid alcohol, enter water feet first, use life jackets, observe signs and flags, and protect yourself from the sun.

By adhering to these guidelines, visitors can stay safe and enjoy the beach responsibly this summer. 