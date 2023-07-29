DELMARVA - Many towns across Delmarva will be celebrating National Night Out during the first week of August, to celebrate community connection and law enforcement.
National Night Out is a community event founded in 1984 by police officer Matt Peskin with hopes to cultivate a safe community and a good relationship between citizens and law enforcement. Many departments that participate additionally focus on providing information about their services and crime prevention.
Georgetown, Lewes, Laurel, Blades, Greenwood, Milford and Ocean City are all celebrating National Night Out with activities, food and demonstrations by law enforcement.
OCEAN CITY
Ocean City will be celebrating National Night Out for its 40th year. The event will allow citizens to learn about employment opportunities by law enforcement agencies, demonstrations by the bomb and K-9 squad and representatives from Atlantic General Hospital who will be speaking about hospital services.
LEWES
Lewes will be celebrating National Night Out on August 1 at George H.P. Smith park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.. The event will include a bouncy house for kids, a raffle, vendors, and demonstrations from police.
GEORGETOWN
Georgetown will also be celebrating National Night Out on August 2, with demonstrations by first responders, games for kids and free barbeque and drinks. The event will be held at Richard Allen School from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
MILFORD
In Milford, National Night Out is scheduled for Aug. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Bicentennial Park. There will be free food, a band, emergency vehicles on display, and safety-related displays, too.
"We value our community relationships and enjoy celebrating with them during Milford's Night Out," said Lt. Robert Masten from the Milford Police Department.
LAUREL
Laurel will be celebrating National Night Out at Granville Gude Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m on August 1.The Laurel police Facebook page said the event will include police demonstrations, games and food.
BLADES
Blades’ 16th annual National Night Out will be held at Blades Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m on August 1. According to the Blades Police Facebook page the event will have live music, food, demonstrations from police, and activities for kids like a rock wall, tractor rides, and bouncy castle.
GREENWOOD
The Greenwood Police Department will be holding National Night Out on August 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department’s fire hall.