LEWES, Del. - National Boating Safety week is soon underway and Delaware Natural Resources Police Fish and Wildlife are bringing awareness in hopes to reduce boating accidents and fatalities. DNREC shares these safety tips to boaters ahead of a busy weekend.
"I'm going to have family come down and I want to make sure that the boat is ready for them when they come," said Daniel Hoffman, a boater in Lewes.
He says safety comes first and if there's something he's learned from boating in the past 40 years it's that not everyone is as cautious.
"I've seen a lot of people take off and they're still attached to the doc," added Hoffman.
"Some people drive it like it's a car," said Ted Allen, another boater at the Lewes Boat Ramp on Friday.
The Delaware Natural Resource police officers say they've seen 21 boat accidents lead to fatalities statewide last year
The main cause was drowning.
"We've actually had several incidences over the past couple years where folks went voluntarily overboard whether it was to swim whether it was to get something out of the propeller they went in without a life jacket on and didn't have accessible life jacket available for them and they ending up drowning when they went over into the water," explained Lt. Casey Zopler, DNREC'S Natural Resource Police officer.
For this reason, DNREC launched its boating safety campaign in hopes to bring awareness and reduce boating accidents and deaths.
"Anybody born after January 1st 1978 has to take an approved either state of Delaware or NASBLA boating safety course before they can operate a vessel on waters in Delaware, there has to be a wearable life jacket for each person on board, and all children 12 and under must be wear a life jacket at all times while they're on the way," added Zopler.
Bad weather and operating a boat under the influence are also factors in dangerous boating.
Boaters say they are looking forward to a fun weekend ahead...
And hope that with these safety tips -- more people will take boating seriously.
"Keep distance, try not to crown one another and remember above all else a little bit of courtesy goes a long way....there's lot of room in this hobby for everybody jet-skis motorboats fishing, sailboats," added Allen.
For more details on DNREC boating safety information click here: https://dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/fish-wildlife/boating/safety/