LEWES, Del. - National Trails Day will be celebrated at Cape Henlopen State Park on Saturday, June 3. The annual event is held on the first Saturday every June.
The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park is organizing volunteers into cleanup groups to make the park's trails safe for everyone and to protect their natural beauty.
Clean-up will take place from 9 a.m. to noon and volunteers are encouraged to arrive to the Hawk Watch pavilion by 8:45 a.m. Different teams will work throughout the park to pick up trash, rake and sweep pine needles off of trails, and possibly prune tree branches that block trail access. Tools will be provided by the Friends. Volunteers are encouraged to wear closed-toed shoes, hats, and gloves as well as bring individual sunscreen and bug repellant as needed. Bringing extra garbage bags is recommended.
After the event, a barbecue lunch will be provided by the Rehoboth Village Improvement Association. Free commemorative t-shirts will be available on a first come, first served basis.
The American Hiking Society says the day embodies a nationwide movement to give back to hometown trails and the people who love them. More trail service projects can be found on the society's website.
More information on the Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park and the June cleanup can be found at friendsofcapehenlopen.org/national-trails-day.