WILMINGTON, Del. — Collin O'Mara, the President and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation and former DNREC Secretary, has thrown his hat into the ring for the gubernatorial race in Delaware.
According to GiveGreen, at the core of O'Mara's platform is a commitment to environmental sustainability and economic revitalization. If elected, he pledges to make Delaware the first state to achieve 100% clean energy through a combination of offshore wind and solar initiatives.
Prior to his leadership role at the National Wildlife Federation, O'Mara served as Delaware's Secretary of Natural Resources and Environmental Control from 2009 to 2014 under Governor Jack Markell.
O'Mara's candidacy adds to an already competitive field, with other notable contenders including Matt Meyer, currently serving his second term as New Castle County Executive, and Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long.
The gubernatorial race has also welcomed Jerrold Price as a Republican candidate, further intensifying the contest for Delaware's highest office.
Delaware's Primary Election is scheduled for September 10th.