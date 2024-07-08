LEWES, Del. - The historic Fisher-Martin Herb Garden in Lewes is undergoing minor renovations.
Nationally recognized artisan, Howard Peller, will be replacing the specialized willow fencing and arbors in the garden on Monday, July 8 and Tuesday, July 9.
The authentic 1700s colonial garden is planted with herbs used by colonial housewives for culinary, medicinal and other uses such as dyeing fabric and repelling bugs and offensive odors. Plants and herbs that were used by the Native Americans of the Cape Henlopen region are also included.
Long time member, Diana O'Hagan, says the herbs are specific to the 1730s and they chose that time period because it was before the revolution but after the early settlement era.
The garden, which was initiated by the Sussex Master Gardeners in 1984, is home to more than 80 species during the growing season.
The willow fencing and arbors bordering the garden perimeter represent the type of fences used in Colonial times. Lewes in Bloom has contracted with the Ohio-based Living Willow Farm owned by Howard Peller for the renovation.
Peller is known for his construction of domes, chairs and playground shelters. He is the only craftsman in the country currently designing and weaving live willow bundles into arbor and fence structures.
"I’m trying to demonstrate to other people alternative ways to do things by doing it, because there’s nobody really doing it in this country.”
As he works to renovate the fence, he will also be demonstrating how to make willow window bird feeders.
Lewes in Bloom founder, Warren Golde, says the project is costing the organization five figures, but says Lewes in Bloom "will do whatever is necessary within their power to make the town as pretty as possible."
Peller was contracted for three days for the renovations before the garden is entered in the Communities in Bloom National Challenge, which is just two weeks away.