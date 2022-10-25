Nationwide Test Scores Show Drops for Young Delaware Learners

Joseph Reed has four children, two of which are enrolled in Delaware schools. He is one parent who has seen the impact of pandemic-era learning taking a toll.
"They weren't getting the attention they needed. Questions that they needed to ask weren't answered," Reed said.
The drop was anticipated by educators but still jarring.
"It is not surprising but that doesn't make it any less shocking. It was well within the range of expectation," Brian Glavin, the Chief Academic Officer at Varsity Tutors, said.
Reading scores also leaps and bounds below proficiency. Local libraries are creating initiatives to get them back where they should be. Jennifer Noonan with the Lewes Public Library said she has no doubt they will bounce back.
"I know that it will come back. It may take a little extra time. People are coming out. Our programs are more popular than ever. I'm encouraged by that, and I think we will come back to where we were," Noonan said.