SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Families in Sussex County and across Delaware need to prepare for utility bills to get heftier.
Natural gas prices are on the rise. They are up 60 percent year to date.
According to the Energy Information Administration, 42 percent of Delaware homes rely on natural gas for heat.
Matthew Hartigan of the Delaware Public Service Commission says this is happening for multiple reasons but one goes back to the heart of the pandemic.
"Natural gas drillers reduced production because demand was down and they have just not been able to ramp up production as quickly as the market would like," Hartigan said.
Jim Purcell of Energize Delaware says the demand for use of gas and electricity is high right now.
"I think we can anticipate that the season will be colder and there's going to be more need and there's less assistance in terms of paying for those bills," Purcell said.
Along with Energize Delaware, Sussex County Habitat For Humanity has programs that help to decrease utility costs including an insulated skirting program in manufactured homes.
"Rising energy costs are a concern for everybody but for those who are already living on a lower maybe fixed income, those costs can have a dramatic impact on trying to provide for their families," Executive Director Kevin Gilmore said.
The price increase goes into effect November 1, but now is the time to prepare for when it comes.
Programs Available:
Energize Delaware (Statewide):
https://www.energizedelaware.org/residential/weatherization-assistance/
https://www.energizedelaware.org/residential/
Sussex County Habitat For Humanity (Sussex County):
https://www.sussexcountyhabitat.org/programs/energy-efficiency/