DOVER, Del. - The USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Delaware says that they have begun accepting applications from landowners who want to restore, protect, and enhance the wetlands through the Wetland Reserve Easement component of the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP-WRE).
NRCS says that that the program would pay landowners to turn previously-drained farmland back in to wetlands. They say applications are accepted continuously, but the deadline to apply for fiscal year 2023 is February 17th, 2023.
“Restored wetlands play an integral role in reducing flooding from extreme weather events, improving water quality, and establishing habitat for wildlife, among many other valuable benefits,” said Kasey L. Taylor, Delaware NRCS State Conservationist. “Our world, and that of future generations, will only get better if we take steps to protect and restore critical wetland systems.”
According to the NRCS, restoring the wetlands will improve wildlife habitat, protect biological diversity, and create opportunities for educational and recreational activities such as hiking and nature photography.
The NRCS says that eligible lands are ones that had been previously converted farmland that can be restored successfully and cost-effectively. Landowners that are a part of the program can enroll in a permanent or 30-year payment plan. They say decisions will be made based on the land's potential for protecting and enhancing habitat for migratory birds, fish, and other wildlife.
A Landowner’s Guide to ACEP: Wetland Reserve Easements provides a detailed overview of the program and enrollment process, says NRCS, and is available online here. Applications for ACEP Wetlands Reserve Easements are available at www.nrcs.usda.gov/de under ACEP.