MILFORD, Del - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is preparing to reopen the DuPont Nature Center at the Mispillion Harbor Reserve for the 2024 season on Wednesday, April 3.
According to DNREC during the spring, people on the Nature Center’s deck can see the of spawning horseshoe crabs and migrating shorebirds, including federally listed threatened red knots that depend on horseshoe crab eggs to help fuel their 9,000-mile journey to the Arctic.
Inside the center, DNREC says there are exhibits that describe the environmental and historical importance of the Mispillion Harbor and also saltwater tanks showcasing a variety of aquatic species from horseshoe crabs to diamondback terrapins.