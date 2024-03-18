Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There may be a few gusts close to 25 kt this morning. More sustained gusts and seas begin this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&