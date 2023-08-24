DELMARVA - As the school year approaches, school buses are starting to be seen back out on the roads, learning their routes. While no one likes getting stuck behind them, officials are reminding drivers to stop and be cautious of students moving near buses, as children of all ages can be unpredictable. Read on for requirements and penalties for driving around school buses.

DELAWARE SCHOOL BUS LAW

According to Title 21 of Delaware code about rules of the road, drivers approaching school buses from behind or from the front must stop when red flashing lights are on. Amber warning lights are supposed to be active about 10 seconds before the red stop lights are turned on. Drivers should remain stopped until the bus begins to move or no longer has its red lights activated.

State code says that, on roads with four or more lanes, drivers approaching from the front should not stop.

School buses must also stop between 15 and 50 feet from railroads to listen and look in both directions for approaching trains and other on-track equipment.

Passing a school bus illegally is punishable in Delaware with a fine between $115 and $230 for the first offense. Drivers face the possibility of jail time between 30 and 60 days. Subsequent offenses within three years could lead to increased fines up to $575 and imprisonment between 60 days and six months. Upon receiving a conviction for a school bus-related driving violation, the Department of Transportation can suspend a driver's license for a period ranging between one month and one year.

Interested in driving a school bus? The Indian River School District is hiring drivers.

MARYLAND SCHOOL BUS LAW

Similar laws apply in Maryland. According to Maryland State Police and the Maryland Center for School Safety, drivers must stop at least 20 feet from a school bus that has its stop arm extended and red lights flashing. It is illegal to pass a bus from any direction when it has stopped to load or unload students. Buses cannot be passed until the stop signals are off and the bus is moving again.

Drivers in Maryland are not required to stop if the road is separated by a physical median like dirt, grass or a barrier.

State police remind drivers to pay attention when driving in school zones and during times of the day when buses are typically out on their routes.

People who are stopped by police for violating Maryland law relating to driving around school buses can face a fine up to $570 and receive three points on their driver's license. Infractions carry a monetary penalty for each violation.