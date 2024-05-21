CAPE HENLOPEN STATE PARK, Del.-
Navy Crossing, a popular surf fishing beach in Cape Henlopen State Park, will be closed to drive-on access throughout Memorial Day weekend.
According to the park, the beach is currently too narrow to accommodate vehicles, leaving insufficient space for safe passage. Walk-on access will remain available for visitors who wish to enjoy the beach on foot.
Authorities emphasize the importance of safety and ask for the public's understanding during this temporary closure.
“We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding as we prioritize safety,” said officials.
Visitors are encouraged to plan accordingly and stay updated on any changes by checking the official website or contacting local authorities.