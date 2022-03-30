ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va- A U.S. Navy plane crashed Wednesday night near Chincoteague.
According to Richmond NBC affiliate WWBT, the Coast Guard has crews responding near Wildcat Marsh.
The type of plane and anyone's condition is not known at this time.
Updated: March 30, 2022 @ 11:36 pm
