DELMAR, Md. - June Midgette has lived on East Walnut Street in Delmar for 46 years and it's time for a much needed upgrade, a roof over her head.
"I needed a roof badly and I just could not afford the roof and somehow my daughter put me in touch with Habitat for Humanity."
It was a team effort including Home Genius Exteriors and part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project that matches roof contractors with military families in need.
"I was so excited when they said you're going to get a new roof," June says. "Oh, my goodness."
June's husband John Migette was a 20-year Navy Veteran. He passed away in 2007.
The home is 103 years old. Max Alessi and the team of contractors got an inside look at the roofs that have protected it over the years.
"There was a cedar shake layer underneath the asphalt, so we had to take all that down, put some new decking down to make sure we had a great foundation, and then kind of rebuilt the whole system," Alessi says. "We're doing a platinum system at Owens Corning, it's the best one in the deal."
The roof will offer nearly 2,500 square feet of protection.
"It means I can stay in my home," June says.
June's birthday was earlier in June and she says she couldn't be more grateful.
"My husband is looking down today, just ecstatic for me," June says.
The new roof is expected to be complete by Friday afternoon and will be ready to protect generations to come.