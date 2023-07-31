DELAWARE - U.S. legislators from Delaware Tom Carper, Chris Coons, and Lisa Blunt Rochester, have announced $940,000 grant for housing in Kent and Sussex Counties.
The money comes in the form of a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Mutual Self-Help Housing Technical Assistance grant, and will go to the Milford Housing Development Corporation. The legislators say the money will allow the corporation to construct 24 homes, which will span not only Kent and Sussex County, but also Worcester County, Maryland.
“Safe and affordable housing is a basic necessity, but it’s becoming harder to find here in the First State,” said Senator Tom Carper. “I’m proud of the federal investments we’ve been able to make to increase the housing supply and put roofs over families’ heads. And I’m especially proud of the work Milford Housing is able to get done with this funding - working directly with homeowners to help them make their dreams of home ownership come true.”
"One of the biggest challenges facing some of Delaware’s most vulnerable populations is access to stable and affordable housing,” said Senator Chris Coons. “The Milford Housing Development Corporation’s Self-Help Housing Program will provide even greater opportunity for life-changing security and opportunities for dozens of Delawareans in Kent and Sussex counties thanks to this federal investment.”
They say the corporation is a non-profit that provides technical assistance to families who put in the "sweat equity" earned while their home is constructed as the down payment.
“Today’s grant announcement is incredible news for affordable housing in the most rural parts of the First State,” said Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester. “We know that housing is foundational to everything – from employment to education. With this federal funding, the Milford Housing Development Corporation will be able to expand its critical mission to provide more safe, affordable, reliable housing to Delaware families through its Self-Help Housing Program.”
“Along with our partner families and individuals, MHDC and USDA Rural Development we have built over 250 Self-Help Homes throughout Kent and Sussex Counties in Delaware,” said David Moore, President & CEO of Milford Housing Development Corporation. “This program combines sweat equity, affordable mortgages, and technical assistance. MHDC looks forward to continuing our partnership with USDA Rural Development to offer this unique homeownership opportunity in these tough economic times. Homeownership is still the greatest foundation for building wealth!”