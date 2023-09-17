MILTON, Del. — Nearly 100 apartments could be coming to Milton.
According to documents obtained from the town, Chestnut Properties is considering the construction of 96 new apartments. These proposed apartments would find their home off Cave Neck Road, between Off Centered Way and Sam Lucas Road.
A preliminary site plan approval is scheduled to be heard this upcoming Tuesday night, Sept. 19. The meeting agenda says the record was left open to receive determination of the placement of the entrance based on input from DelDOT.
