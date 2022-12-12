HARRINGTON, Del. - The Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) says that 848 cats and dogs were adopted during their Tenth Mega Adoption Event, which took place on December 10th and 11th.
“Our Megas are an amazing experience to see so many pets who have lost everything be chosen by folks who are eager to give them a new life full of love,” said Adam Lamb, BVSPCA CEO. “As the largest adoption event in the country, our goal with the size and format is to save more lives by reaching folks who might not otherwise consider coming to a shelter to adopt.”
Lamb continued, “We also strive to help other shelters tap into the adoption capacity in this region, particularly shelters in areas of the country where there are more homeless pets than adopters.”
The BVSPCA says they began holding their Mega Adoption events in December 2016, placing 8,000 homeless pets in homes since then. Other participating shelters are located in Texas, New Jersey, Georgia, and more.
“When you walk through the doors, you feel the excitement and anticipation because, by the end of the day, the lives of so many pets and people are about to change and all for the better,” said Petco Love president, Susanne Kogut. “And there’s also the joy felt by the dedicated shelter workers who work tirelessly to save these pets – these events are really about filling the community with love – unconditional pet love.”