Neighbors and organizations dispute Lewes dog owner claims

LEWES, Del.- Neighbors and organizations are disputing claims that a Lewes dog owner searched for help with his 35 dogs.
The person taking care of the dogs in an animal cruelty case says he reached out to multiple organizations and stores to help him, but to no avail. However, those organizations and neighbors are disputing those claims.
The two places named by the dog owner, Dillon Hensey, were Humane Animal Partners and P.U.P.S., a dog store in downtown Lewes.
Humane Animal Partners did not comment on this case.
The owner of P.U.P.S., Linda Madrid, said she never heard of Hensey- or his 35 dogs.
"One key tenant of our operational values is supporting our local rescues and shelters," she said. "Had he contacted us, we would have provided names and contact information directing him to these organizations which are set up to provide assistance."
Neighbors were skeptical of Hensey's claims, with some saying they have seen dogs running through their neighborhood for the past two years, and the house was in no shape for animals.
"He probably did not really do that," said neighbor Frank Gruwell. "He was pretty much of a loner and didn't really talk to many neighbors. I used to walk my dog by all the time and I would see had five or six little dogs outside by the fence."
We reached out to Hensey today for an interview, but did not hear anything back.