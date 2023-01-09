GEORGETOWN, Del.- Bags with bedding, bathroom items, and clothing have been coming in bunches to drop-off locations for the pallet village "Neighbors Helping Neighbors" drive.
Executive Director for The Springboard Collaborative Judson Malone says there is a need for specific items.
"One of the things we are still looking for are laundry pods and the mesh bags that you put laundry in and then little plastic soap containers," Malone said. "Everybody will have to bring their own soaps to these two hygiene units."
Chardon Limited Fine Jewelry has been collecting donations during the drive. Owner Charlie Kosky recognizes the need to help the homeless here.
"People are just not able to get themselves back up to where they need to be," Kosky said. "Hopefully this will be a springboard to help those to find more permanent housing."
There will be a community store where people who are going to live in the pallet village can get some of those donated items. Mayor Bill West says this has been a whole community effort to get those items in.
"When you interview three homeless women that are in their 60’s and they start crying and they tell you that this is a chance for them to have a safe place to sleep at night with a locked door, this means a lot to them people to show that society and the community is there to support them and help them," West said.
Malone says there is a lot of work to get done in the village this week.
"The electrical work needs to be completed to the point that we can get the permit and then they’ll be able to come and hook it up," Malone said.
The drive-thru event will take place at First State Community Action Agency on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Malone says the target now is to have the village up and running by next week, weather permitting.
A community banding together to give the homeless a home and a renewed way of life.