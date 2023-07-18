Neighbors opposing proposed Royal Farms on Angola Road

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A proposed Royal Farms is causing a stir with neighbors.
Neighbors have expressed concerns with more traffic along Route 24 and Angola Road, along with nearby bodies of water being contaminated by gas.
The land is near this pond that connects to Rehoboth Bay. Judy Kane say a potential gas spill into the water would be extremely bad for the environment, and putting a gas station near this pond is a disaster waiting to happen.
"They said it's a convenience store and we find it to be an inconvenience," she said. "We're not adverse to development. If somebody wanted to put in a CVS there, for example, that has a lot of convenience items, we would not have a problem with that. It's the gas tank issue that we have the potential for contaminating our water."
Kane says there will be a meeting for neighbors to discuss the Royal Farms location on August 3 at 7:00 at the Angola By The Bay clubhouse. She says it will be to plan protests to the convenience store- and will be open to the public.
We reached out to Royal Farms for an interview, but were told it would not comment at this time.