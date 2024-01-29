Neighbors raise concerns over recent damage to Cave Neck Road

MILTON, Del.- Neighbors are speaking out on recent flooding issues on Cave Neck Road.
DelDOT says recent storms have damaged a section of Cave Neck Road near Round Pole Bridge Road- and neighbors are wondering when the problem will be fixed.
According to the agency, it is reviewing the damage and figuring out how to alleviate the issue. The agency does not have a set time on when the repairs could begin
Some neighbors have been blaming the damage on sink holes- though CoastTV has not confirmed that to be true.
For Dana Long of Milton, she's looking forward to the repairs.
I have a son that lives down the road...He has a lot of doctor appointments and they come in to town and use Route Five because after a big rain, because they're not sure whether they're going to make it across that road or not," she said. "Everyone in Milton is worried about it."