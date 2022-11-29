SEAFORD, Del. - A group of neighbors are banding together to help a family that lost everything in a fire on Nov. 20.
The fire destroyed the family's home and left just the frame standing amid the rubble. Aside from the loss of physical property in the fire, members of the burned down home are grieving the loss of their way of life and memories.
Resident Lisa Hall said that they welcomed people who didn't have shelter. She said they "built a lot of things. It was a lot of money. It was a lot of memories. We lost everything in this house."
Another household member, China Bowman, is worried about the future. "We don't know what's next," she said. "We don't have the money to get this done, or know if anyone can help donate a mobile home and help us with housing, because there were a lot of us."
Neighbors across the street have started a GoFundMe page for the family. As of the time of writing, donors have given just over $1,000 towards their $10,000 goal.