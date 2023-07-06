Neighbors want answers as the West Shores development awaits completion

MILFORD, Del.- A housing development in Milford is causing controversy amongst neighbors.
Neighbors say flooding, potholes, exposed manhole covers and more are causing problems- and that the roads in West Shores are not complete.
The development has been open and people have been living there for several years now. According to State Representative Bryan Shupe, developers had until the end of June to finish paving the roads or the city would take away their bond.
The developer will now have an additional thirty days to finish the job- or the city will step in and charge the developer for the project. If this happens, Shupe says the developer will not be able to get funding for future projects.
Neighbor Jason Betit says the developers need to take responsibility.
"There is so much construction and these developers should be held accountable," he said. "They just think they can come in, make all their money and leave and not finish things. And it's not right."
According to the city, the developers said it could not finish paving the roads until a drainage pond is complete construction. Neighbors said the roads flood during heavy rain- and a drainage pond in the back might help the issue.
Shupe said that regardless if the developer finishes the paving or the city finishes the job, all roads will be paved by the fall.
We reached out to an attorney representing the developer in this case, but did not hear back.