GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Indian River Board of Education approved Dr. Judith Brittingham to serve as the acting principal of Sussex Central High School, effective immediately, and Dr. Tara Thoroughgood as the district's acting director of special education. These roles were approved at the board's Aug. 16 meeting.
Brittingham has previously been a principal in the Indian River School District and is a former assistant principal at Sussex Central. Thoroughgood is also familiar to the district, as she has been the supervisor of special education for several years.
"We are pleased to have someone of Dr. Brittingham's experience and expertise leading Sussex Central High School as we prepare to open the 2023-2024 school year," said Superintendent Dr. Jay Owens. "Dr. Thoroughgood... is more than qualified to fill the director's position... We welcome Dr. Brittingham and Dr. Thoroughgood to their new positions."
"These are acting positions of uncertain duration while the district awaits additional information," Owens continued. These announcements, specifically regarding Sussex Central's leadership, have been awaited by student families for months.
In late May, staff members at Sussex Central were placed on administrative leave by the district, though details have been limited. Shortly after, Delaware State Police and the Department of Justice began working with the district to conduct a criminal investigation into a situation at the school.
Students and families took to social media in the spring to express their frustrations with a lack of communication from the district and to speculate about the situation, with many believing the investigation was regarding a fight that took place on the campus. CoastTV has been unable to receive verification of a connection between the fight and staff on leave with law enforcement or district officials.
On Aug. 18, a Delaware State Police representative told CoastTV that there are no new updates to be shared at this time.
"The investigation is still ongoing and interviews are still being conducted. The results of the investigation will determine whether charges will be filed," said state police.