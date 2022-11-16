GREENWOOD, Del. - Delaware Electric Cooperative has completed construction on a new substation in Sussex County that will improve reliability for its members.
The result of a partnership with Delmarva Power, the Dorey Substation was energized in late October. It is providing power to 2,100 homes in Georgetown.
According to the Co-op, there were over 4000 new service connections in 2021, mostly in Sussex County. They are committed to keeping up with the growing energy demand in the eastern part of the county.
This new addition will reduce the load on existing substations that have been impacted by development and growth in the area. Reliable power is a big part of their mission according to vice president of engineering Troy Dickerson.
"DEC has experienced explosive growth in eastern Sussex County over the past decade," Dickerson said. "The facility will enhance the Co-op's electric service that our members can depend on for years to come."
Another substation is in planning stages to be built on Cedar Grove Road in Lewes.