New Additions Coming to Downtown Milford

MILFORD, Del. - Nick Minasian comes to Memorial Park to fish off of the Mispillion Riverwalk often. He says that he is excited to see improvements to one of his favorite spots.
"Yeah I fish here all the time. I mean it'll be good to see, hopefully it'll bring other fishermen here. This is just a good place in town just for everybody to hang out and I think that's really good." said Minasian.
The Parks and Recreation Board is upgrading the Riverwalk's railings, adding a ship themed playground, and five pickleball courts to Memorial Park.
Amenities that are apart of the city's five year Capital Improvement Plan(CIP),
are now being pursued as more people move to Milford.
"This is certainly something that the community has been craving. More things for children to do and again just that overall beautification part of the Riverwalk. We have a masterplan as well and so this is feeding into that masterplan for downtown and just again bringing more people downtown and providing things for them to do." said Economic Development and Community Engagement Administrator, Sara Bluhm.
However improvements and construction could cause parts of the Riverwalk and park to be closed off.
"When they do remove the old railing and put in the new railing, there could be sections of the Riverwalk that will have construction fencing and things like that." said Bluhm.
Dawn Peugh from Camden Wyoming says Milford will be even more appealing with these features, "I could see us coming down here playing pickleball and then heading to one of the, they have so many neat restaurants around here, I could see us going there."
The new amenities like the pickleball courts and the new playground are expected to start being constructed in January.