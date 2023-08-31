New and improved app gives students better access to resources for mental health and more

DELAWARE - A new and improved app recently released by the state will give students and their families access to critical resources.
The app includes crisis texting, mental health education and other helpful resources.
This app was utilized at some schools in Delaware before, but was recently updated with these features and will be implemented in more schools. The app allows students to tell the school of an issue or threat without other students knowing.
The goal is to ultimately lower instances of bullying, suicide and more amongst students.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) said that suicide is the second leading cause of death for ages 10 to 24 and this rate increased 52 percent in the last twenty years.
Marian Campo has a daughter going into third grade at H.O. Brittingham Elementary School in Milton. She feels a resource like the new Safe DE app will give students like her daughter a safe space to speak freely in the case of an emergency at school,
"They may not have someone that they feel comfortable talking about their feelings at home or they don't feel confident enough and sharing those feelings and not necessarily face to face sometimes because it can be intimidating, I think this will be a great tool for kids to feel comfortable."
Along with the app, the state is using a Comprehensive School Safety Program (CSSP) to streamline the use of threat assessment and suicide risk assessment models.
Milford School District said this app will aid in making sure their many students and families do not fall through the cracks as districts have access to student data.
"So we are able to track students from kindergarten to twelfth grade who might need extra food or clothing or maybe they need some tutoring support or maybe they are being bullied or someone has something going on in class they want to talk about." said Dr. Jessica Weller, Supervisor of School Safety and Climate at Milford School District.
That app can be downloaded on the app store for free or be used online.