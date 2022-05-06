MILTON, Del.- Giving you a behind the scenes look of the brewing and distilling process!
Before the COVID pandemic, Dogfish Head was in the process of lining up new tours for beer lovers. Those were temporarily put on hold, but now are ready are for business.
Some tours are returning while others are being introduced. Stepping inside the Milton brewery, Dogfish is offering a beer and cheese pairing tour, a general beer tour, and a distillery tour.
"So spring has sprung here in Coastal Delaware and a lot of beer lovers are coming back to our neck of the woods. So we are super psyched as we come out of the heart of COVID that we have re-introduced live, real tours and tastings. And we have a whole menu, a whole a la carte menu, of different tours you can take when you come to Milton. Some are more just a straight forward of the brewery tour but you can sign up for a specific distillery," said founder of Dogfish Head, Sam Calagione.
You can sign up for tours here.