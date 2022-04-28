LEWES, Del.- New artwork is standing tall in Lewes. Thursday, Rose DeSiano installed four new sculptures in George H.P. Smith Park. The project was commissioned by the Lewes Public Arts Committee.
The sculptures consist of two tall towers, and two spheres. All of the pieces include photos that tell the story of Lewes' history.
"My entire practice is about bringing underrepresented and unsung history to the surface. So Lewes is pretty brilliant because it has a very prominent historical traditional that people are aware of but it also has these under-represented communities," said DeSiano.
One of the groups she worked with to find pictures, was the Lewes African American Hertiage Commission. The commission helped her pick real photos of Lewes history to use in each sculpture.
"We wanted to portray every aspect of the community. So we wanted to make sure we portrayed Lewes life, Lewes architecture, Lewes businesses and people who made Lewes what is was for the Lewes African American Commission," said Trina Brown-Hicks with the Lewes African American Heritage Commission.
"I fanned in some Dutch history, fan in some women's rights history. I was able to fan in the prominence of black community. All of these images land in these works," said DeSiano.
There's no set date yet for when the sculptures will be taken out of George H.P. Smith Park. Those with the Lewes Public Arts Committee say they will be here until this fall.