LEWES, Del.- February is Black History Month. One artist, is using his artwork to make sure that history is remembered.
The Peninsula Gallery is showing a solo exhibit, with all the work created by Dane Tilghman. Tilghman is known for using his art to bring awareness to the history of African American communities across the U.S.
In this exhibit, he is showing Delaware during the Jim Crow era. While it was a dark time in history, he is using color to show life and culture during that time.
His pieces show family, friends, work, and some landscapes. He uses real photos from the Jim Crow era as inspiration.
"There is just something about the character of those old images. I am intrigued by those old photographs. I think life back then was simpler in some ways and harder in other ways. I can feel the souls of the individuals," said Tilghman.
The artwork is up now until March 27. All of the work can be viewed and purchased at the Peninsula Gallery, or online.