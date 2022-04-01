DEWEY BEACH, Del.- "Honk if You Love Broads Who Brew!". That's what was written on a sign that a group of women held in Dewey Beach Friday.
Mo Colucci is a brewer for Dewey Beer Co. She invited women from other breweries and restaurants in the area to brew with her. It's all part of a Women's Brew Day, started by the Pink Boots Society.
"Pink boots is an international organization that supports women in the brewing world in their pursuit of brewing, serving beer, or anything to do with beer," said Colucci.
The beer the brewed is a partnership with Girls in Craft, another organization that supports women in the craft beer industry. Girls in Craft created the label that will go on the can. It's inspired by The Golden Girls.
The beer will be ready and get canned in about three weeks. It will be available for purchase at both Dewey Beer Co. locations.