DOVER, Del. - A new bill was introduced on Tuesday that aims to take a significant step towards enhanced government transparency and accountability.
Senate Bill 21 would establish an Office of the Inspector General, a nonpartisan agency tasked with investigating allegations of misconduct. The office would be able to investigate waste, fraud, and abuse in the executive and legislative branches of state government.
According to the Delaware Senate Majority Caucus, Delaware is currently one of only 15 states without an Inspector General of any kind.
Bill sponsor Sen. Laura Sturgeon emphasizes the role this office would play in maintaining integrity within the state's political sphere as it would be responsible for conducting thorough investigations, issuing public opinions, and initiating civil proceedings against state officials accused of betraying public trust.
If passed, the bill stipulates that the Office of the Inspector General would become operational by early 2025.
Lawmakers say the term of the Inspector General would last five years to ensure the position carries over from one governor to the next. The person in the position would either be reconfirmed, or the position could be refilled, depending on the recommendation of the selection panel and the nomination of the Governor.
It's important to note, no statewide public office holder, member of the General Assembly, cabinet secretary or division director would be eligible to hold the office of the Inspector General for at least three years after they leave office.